Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 6.35 pm July 07 2019, 6.35 pm

Sara Ali Khan may be just two films old, but her fan base is on a rise with each passing day. In a nutshell, she is no less than a star! With such charming looks and quite an opinionated approach, Sara has proved to be a breath of fresh air. Well, it won't be wrong to say that she is one beauty with brains. The Simmba actor, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, shares an amazing rapport with both her siblings - Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan. That being said, while Sara's posts dedicated to her brothers are sort of rare, she recently decided to treat fans with some sibling love.

The bubbly babe took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ibrahim, which sees the sibling making eye contact with each other. "I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it," read the Simmba actor's caption. In the photo, Sara is seen in a pair of wacky co-ords, whereas Ibrahim looks handsome in a pair of grey pants and a black jacket. It’s indeed wonderful to see the brother-sister bond in the photo.

Have a look at the picture shared by Sara Ali Khan below:

While talking about her brother in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sara had said, "There’s nothing about me he (Ibrahim) doesn’t know while I know just 10 per cent of his life because he can be somewhat shady. My mom, Ibrahim and I are a close unit.”