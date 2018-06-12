Sara Ali Khan steals time from Simmba shoot for a shopping day out with mommy!

Sara Ali Khan is working hard to make a steady debut in to Bollywood. The newbie has been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s action-entertainer Simmba in Hyderabad with co-star Ranveer Singh. And when in Hyderabad, how could someone not visit the famous Laad Bazaar? So yes, the cute starlet visited the shopping hub which is also known as Choodi Bazaar. And guess who gave her company? No, not her co-star, but mommy Amrita Singh!

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a shopping day-out in the busy bylanes of the bazaar while an onlooker sneaked in a picture and shared it on social media which went viral. In the picture, both Amrita and Sara are dressed in ethnic outfits and are seen shopping for bangles at a street shop.

Sara Ali Khan has been shooting for Simmba at Ramoji Film City and we were introduced to a small teaser in the form of a dialogue mouthed by Ranveer’s character. The team also shared a fun video in which Rohit and Ranveer indulged in teasing Sara and told her that she is an exact replica of her mother. Well, that she is!

Simmba is slated to release this December. Besides Rohit Shetty’s flick, she will make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which releases in November.