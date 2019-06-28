Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 11.18 pm June 28 2019, 11.18 pm

Sara Ali Khan might just be a newbie in tinsel town, but her fan following makes us believe that she is already a superstar. She started out as an actor with a critically acclaimed Kedarnath, followed by a box office hit film like Simmba. Other than having a successful professional career, Sara’s social media game is also quite strong. The babe enjoys 10.8 million followers on Instagram. A look at her IG account and she slays it and how. Sara, during her recent interaction with a leading portal, spoke at length about how her perception of social media has changed over time.

In an interview with DNA, the starlet opened up about her social media responsibilities. She said, “I used to initially say it doesn't matter at all, but as time has passed by I have realized that there are about 10 million people following me. That's a huge number, but most importantly one needs to be a little more aware, which is a very big one for me. I am a very bindaas kind of a person. I do like it as and say as it as. Most people take it sportingly, but there are certain people who don't.”

View this post on Instagram Don’t be eye candy, be soul food 🧿🍭🔮 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 6, 2019 at 10:14pm PDT

Sara further went on to say, “One thing while knowing me you need to sometimes understand that I am not trying to be rude to you, even on social media. There could be a comment or joke I could crack, there are better ways in life. In person, you have to understand the context, but in social media, it stays over there. On social media, there are 500 followers that needn't understand the intention. I think it is my sense of duty to make sure I am clear.”