image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sara Ali Khan teases Janhvi Kapoor, while Ishaan Khatter gets upset with his Dhadak heroine for hiding his identity

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan teases Janhvi Kapoor, while Ishaan Khatter gets upset with his Dhadak heroine for hiding his identity

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 07 2019, 11.56 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentIshaan Khatterjanhvi kapoorKoffee with KaranSara Ali Khan
nextParesh Rawal doesn't care about his political career but will always support Modi
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh arrives for the Simmba success as a Gully Boy! It is getting hot!

Deepika Padukone arrives to celebrate Simmba's success!

Simmba: Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar arrive at KJo's residence to celebrate the film's success