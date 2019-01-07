Sara Ali Khan teases Janhvi Kapoor, while Ishaan Khatter gets upset with his Dhadak heroine for hiding his identity

For quite some time now there has been a buzz around Dhadak co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s equation in personal space. The good friends are often seen hanging out together and even sweating it out in the gym. Rumour mills have been buzzing of an alleged love affair brewing between the two young actors. Such is the interest around this new romance that even Karan Johar probed Janhvi and Ishaan separately about their relationship on his chat show, Koffee With Karan 6. While Janhvi talked about being awkward discussing her dating life before step-brother Arjun Kapoor, the Ishaqzaade actor joined Karan and asked Janhvi why is her Dhadak hero seen buzzing around her always?

In a recent promo of KWK 6, we saw Shahid Kapoor defend his brother and say, “Janhvi is not special like that. He (Ishaan) is seen buzzing around a lot of people and it started many years ago with his mother and with me and now you (Janhvi) are one of those people he buzzes around. He’s a buzzy guy.” It is endearing to watch Ishaan as his brother takes over the question and makes the revelation. The Khatter boy looks straight into the camera and is seen apologising, he says “I’m sorry!” (to Janhvi we presume). But that’s not the only thing that would make you wonder if something is indeed cooking between Sridevi’s daughter and Shahid’s brother.

During a recent newcomers’ roundtable interview, we saw Janhvi and Ishaan keep a safe distance. The young hero was quote supportive of his co-star and many times jumped to her defence. At one point we saw the debate of social media heat up, Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan had completely opposite views. Ishaan tried to intervene and even justified why Janhvi’s stance was important. There was also one time when Pataakha actress Radhika Madan made a funny comment and Ishaan immediately intervened and informed everybody on the table that Janhvi is super sensitive. Radhika apologised and Janhvi even had Ishaan rapt attention afterwards.

But there was another instance that kind of added fuel to the fire about Janhvi-Ishaan’s alleged love affair. Janhvi narrated an episode of how a fan asked her for a picture while she was riding pillion on the bike. In Janhvi’s words, “I was on a bike in Udaipur and someone was riding the bike, I was sitting behind.” Ishaan interrupted and seemed pretty upset when he asked her, “Someone?” Sara chimed in and said, “She doesn’t want to take your name Ishaan.” Ishaan’s reaction afterwards made things slightly awkward for everybody on the table, but then Janhvi clarified and said that it was during one of her recent trips.

Ishaan’s reaction, Sara’s comment and Karan Johar’s questions make us wonder if indeed Janhvi and Ishaan are the newest lovebirds in tinsel town?