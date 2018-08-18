Sara Ali Khan to debut with Simmba, Kedarnath pushed to 2019

Things have not been hunky-dory for Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Kedarnath so far. Problems began when director Abhishek Kapoor and production house KriArj Entertainment had various differences of opinion which finally resulted in the latter choosing to walk out of the project. Post that, debutante Sara Ali Khan couldn’t allocate her dates for the shoot as she had to shoot for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh at the same time.

However, things calmed down as the shooting of the movie wrapped up and a few days ago, the makers even held a wrap-up party. Now, in a recent state of development, the makers have pushed the release date of the film to 2019.

Kedarnath was all set to release on 30November of this year and was to witness a face-off with the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0. But, now the makers have planned to postpone the release date to next year. The date is yet to be finalised. We wonder if the reason has anything to do with avoiding the clash with a big movie like 2.0. Also considering the fact that December is going to be the month with big projects releasing, the makers decided to postpone Kedarnath directly to 2019. Hence, we come to the conclusion that Sara Ali Khan’s debut project will be Simmba which pairs her with Ranveer Singh, and not Kedarnath.