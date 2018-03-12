Sara Ali Khan to make debut with Ranveer Singhs Simmba?

Sara Ali Khan was all set to debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. But the film is in rough waters after the film a legal standoff between director-producer Abhishek Kapoor and the producers KriArj Entertainment, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor. Since then, concerns have been raised over Sara’s launch. Now, according to an India.com report, Khan may make her debut with the Dharma Productions' Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Sara Ali Khan has been fully focused on her debut and has not signed other films until the shooting of Kedarnath was to wrap up. Interestingly, no actress has been finalised as yet for Simmba. Reportedly, Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, was previously considered for the character in the film. But with the delay of her film, Sara expressed her desire to work with Ranveer Singh to mark her debut. As India.com reports, Sara has sent feelers to the actor about being keen on working with him.

On the other hand, Kedarnath went on floors in June 2017 and was expected to hit the screens by February 2018. The producers have alleged that the director Abhishek Kapoor’s unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement is the key reason for the constant delay.