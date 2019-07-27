Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 4.29 pm July 27 2019, 4.29 pm

Ever since she stepped into B-town with her debut film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has been unstoppable. She probably believes in going slow and steady, and we saw her picking only selective films. After a brief but dazzling appearance in Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Sara now has Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal going on. Meanwhile, the beauty's debut on the ramp also happened on Friday night, amid much glitter. The internet is excited, and why not? Sara is a fashionista, after all!

On Friday, Sara walked the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 and turned the showstopper for ace designers Falguni and Shane, as they showcased their annual couture collection. For the night, the actor wore a thickly embroidered ivory lehenga, along with matching blouses. How beautiful did she look, with that open wavy hair and just the right amount of make-up!

What was sweeter was the fact that her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, as well as brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, were both present to cheer for her another 'first'!

"This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara later told IANS.