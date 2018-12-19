Sara Ali Khan undecided on bikinis in movies, we say just look at Kareena and dadi Sharmila for inspiration

The year 2018 saw two star kids, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, making their grand silver screen debut. While Janhvi managed to grab the eyeballs in the first half of the year with her debut film Dhadak, it is Sara Ali Khan who is wrapping the year with her two releases, Kedarnath and to be released Simmba. The young actress has left everyone in awe with her acting abilities on the silver screen and her wit and sense of humour have also grabbed the attention. But recently we saw Sara in a dilemma over a question revolving around bikini.

The actor who is currently busy promoting her second movie Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh has been winning heart her public appearances and media interactions. Post her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, the young actress was praised on social media for her wittiness and quirky sense of humour. But recently when the actor was asked about donning a bikini on the silver screen, Sara chose to give a diplomatic answer. “Frankly speaking, right now I have not decided that I will do this or not do this. However, I will not do something that fails to convince me.” Further saying, “Right now, I feel more than an actor, I am more like the audience. So, whatever things seem not to fit and appear jarring, those are the things that also look beautiful and attractive to you.”

If reports are to be believed, Sara’s mother and actor Amrita Singh does not approve of Sara donning a bikini. Amrita believes that Sara should be known for her exuberance in performance and not for wearing a bikini. While Sara maybe undecided over the bikinis but we must mention that she hails from a family where ladies like Sharmila Tagore, aunty Soha Ali Khan and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan have confidently flaunted their sensuous curves in bikinis. In fact, her grandmother Sharmila Tagore was the first lady from Bollywood who dared to go bold and don a bikini.

View this post on Instagram 🌹🍒🍎🍓 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 15, 2018 at 1:09am PST

At a time when wearing revealing clothes, was a big no, Sharmila Tagore broke the societal norms and flagged off a revolution.

Moving on to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who can forget a size zero Kareena Kapoor in green bikini walking out of the sea in Taashan? She made men go weak in their knees and can they be blamed?

Soha Ali Khan surprised everyone by donning a bikini in her 2014 release Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

We hope Sara sheds her inhabitations of donning the bikini and maybe she can take some cues from the ladies in her family!