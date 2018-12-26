Sara Ali Khan watches Simmba with family, dad Saif Ali Khan was missing

A special screening of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba was arranged at a popular studio in Mumbai on December 25. The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her with mom Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Khan. The actor also stated how this Christmas was indeed a merry one. Papa Saif was missing in action and we wonder why! Earlier in the day, we snapped Saif in the Kapoor's Christmas bash and in the late evening, Saif, Kareena and Tamiur were spotted jetting off to London. Though we are sure he is as excited as Sara.

Well, Ranveer Singh is no behind when it comes to family support. The actor's ladylove and wife, Deepika Padukone, attended the screening to cheer up her man. We also had Ranveer’s parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani along with sister Ritika Bhavnani in attendance. The director of the film, Rohit Shetty, took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with an exciting caption. It had the team of Simmba – Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and their special guest – Deepika Padukone. Deepika, you are one supportive wifey!

Talking about the film, it stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles and it will have Ranveer playing a badass cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba will hit the big screens on December 28.