image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sara Ali Khan watches Simmba with family, dad Saif Ali Khan was missing

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan watches Simmba with family, dad Saif Ali Khan was missing

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 26 2018, 9.28 am
back
Amrita SinghBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentIbrahim Khanranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu Sood
nextAbhishek Bachchan shoots amid the chilly winter of Nainital
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh's Simmba will receive a fabulous response at the box office, predicts Ganesha

Zero song Mere Naam Tu, Kedarnath song Namo Namo, Padmaavat song Binte Dil: List of 11 best tracks of 2018

Salman Khan with brothers Sohail and Arbaaz rocks the dance floor at Christmas bash