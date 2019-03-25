Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan‘s impending date is currently the hottest topic among fans. It all started when Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she is in awe of the actor and would like to go on a date with him. Now that the two are also shooting a film together, which is Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, pictures and videos of them spending a lot of quality time are doing the rounds of the internet. Amidst this, we got our hands on an uber cute video of the duo.

The video shows Sara and Kartik sharing an inside joke, post which, Sara shouts Kartik’s name out loud. Out of embarrassment, Kartik blocks Sara’s mouth and the two break into hearty laughter. The background appears to be the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 and going by it, we can say that it also gives us a glimpse of their looks in the film. While Sara looks beautiful in a pink Indian outfit, Kartik dons a grey tee and orange pants.

ON KWK, when Kartik was quizzed by Karan that if he would ever take Sara out on a date, the actor replied, “I’m just trying to earn more and more money right now, as Saif Sir said earlier, ‘you got money you can take her’. She’s a princess. To ask her out on a date, I would require a certain amount of money.”

Meanwhile, their film, which has already gone on floors, is set to be out on February 14, 2020.