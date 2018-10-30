Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath teaser: 'Sara' Twitterverse is talking about her

The teaser of the much awaited Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan made it to the internet recently and their fans can’t get enough of it. The Kedarnath teaser portrayed some tragic flood scenes and amidst that, the super-hot chemistry of Sushant and Sara is unmissable, promising thrill, romance and drama in abundance.

While the teaser has managed to garner good reviews and attention across social media with it being a top trend on Twitter, we must say, netizens are floored with Sara’s strong presence in the film. Everyone is going gaga over her debut, all thanks to her amazing performance, shown in the teaser.

The Teaser of #Kedarnath looks absolutely Stunning. #SaraAliKhan is gifted.... A perfect blend of Beauty and brains. She has it all which takes her to the top bracket of actresses. Loved it @itsSSR #SaraAliKhan @RonnieScrewvala #abhishekkapoor ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kusum Bhutani | SUI DHAAGA 🇮🇳 (@kusumbhutani) October 30, 2018

Loved the #KedarnathTeaser ! Sara Ali Khan lights up d screen like her mother Amrita Singh (remember Chameli Ki shaadi ?) used to ! Early days though — nitesh b (@ouchh_potato) October 30, 2018

SARA ALI KHAN seems more expressive to me. pic.twitter.com/kruLjPy5Cp — adi (@heeriyeee) October 30, 2018

However, that is not it. Her performance is being compared to that of Janhvi Kapoor and is being ranked better than her. Well, where there is competition, comparisons are bound to happen! But guys, isn’t it too early to judge? Let’s give these beauties a fair chance to showcase their talents. On that note, Good luck Sara!

sara has great screen presence #kedarnathteaser sara > janhvi — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHud_Dabangg) October 30, 2018

Sara Ali Khan is the next big thing, NOT Jahnvi. — Anuj Dhawan (@Anuj_dvn) October 30, 2018

Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The movie is all set to release on December 7, 2018. And we are so excited for this one!