image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will not beat Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak day 1 collection predicts trade

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will not beat Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak day 1 collection predicts trade

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 07 2018, 9.28 am
back
BollywoodDhadakEntertainmentIshaan Khatterjanhvi kapoorKedarnathSara Ali KhanSushant Singh Rajput
nextMika Singh accused of sexual misconduct, arrested in Dubai
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone weddings: Comparing the two grand events

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Joe Jonas spills the beans on what really happened at the wedding

Deepika Padukone ups the heat with her latest photoshoot for GQ