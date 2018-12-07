Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will not beat Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak day 1 collection predicts trade

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are ready to face the public at the theatres with Kedarnath. While Sushant reunites with Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor, this movie will mark Sara’s debut in the film industry. And we must say that everybody seems to be pretty excited about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter. Going by her interviews looks like Sara Ali Khan is not just here to stay in the industry, but also rock it. Her debut stint on Karan Johar’s Koffee couch was fun and fiery with the young beauty doling out some quotable quotes. And looks like the trade and industry is pretty positive about the audience accepting her too. However, looks like Sara will not really break Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak day 1 box office record.

We spoke to trade expert Akshaye Rathi to find out what would a film like Kedarnath fetch on the first day at box office. While he’s positive about it, the numbers he suggested are not close to Janhvi-Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. Akshaye said, “Something around Rs 5 crore on day 1. After that whether it goes upwards or downwards depends on the merit of the film.”

He also reasoned, “It’s very interesting, the benchmark for Kedarnath is so different because some people are setting Titanic as a benchmark, which is one of the best films of all time and some people are setting Tum Mile, which is a Vishesh movie and it did nothing at the box office. It’s two very different barometers.”

Akshaye also predicts that the fate of Kedarnath will be totally determined by the first-day collection and the response from the audience. According to Rathi, “From a Rs 5 crore odd Day 1, if the reports are good it will make Rs 20–21 crore on the weekend. But if it the reports are not up to the mark, it will stagnate at about Rs 14 - 15 crore and get a lifetime collection of Rs 25-30 crore.”

He also justifies these numbers, unlike Dhadak which had 1700 plus screens, Sara’s Kedarnath would have 1500 plus screens. Also, “This is a movie that’s not mainstream, that’s not commercial or masala. It does not feature a superstar like an Aamir or a Hrithik or Akshay. So, the film is as good as the merit of its content.”

In Janhvi’s case what also helped Dhadak was, that it was a remake of Marathi film Sairat, which was a blockbuster. The movie was an almost scene-to-scene remake, except for a slight twist towards the end. Even the hit Marathi songs from Sairat were picked for the remake version. Not to take away the fact that there was an immense buzz around veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter marking her debut in Bollywood.

Akshaye feels that Abhishek Kapoor has been “brave in investing in a film, which has a non-star like a Sushant Singh Rajput.” He said, “A lot of stars bring the audience to the cinemas only on the basis of their stardom like a Salman or Shah Rukh. Varun, Tiger, Ranbir, Ranveer irrespective of the merit of the film will at least draw a certain degree of business. His biopic did well because of Dhoni, but then came a Raabta, which didn’t do any of that business. A lot of these actors like – Sushant, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana – they are terrific actors. But they work on the merit of the film’s content. And that’s exactly the case with Kedarnath.”

And trade definitely believes that the biggest traction for Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan. Rathi also said, “The thing is Abhishek has delivered a Kai Po Che, which was terrific. After that he has delivered a Fitoor, which wasn’t up to the mark. But its very exciting for the audience because Sara Ali Khan is being launched in this and a lot people will come to watch her.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak had also beat Alia Bhatt’s first film Student Of The Year at the box office. In fact, Dhadak minted a little over Rs 75 crore during it’s run. While Sara’s Kedarnath will not hit that mark. The silver lining for the young actress is that her next movie with Rohit Shetty that stars Ranveer Singh in lead is expected to rake in Rs 200 crore. Guess the actress can end the year with a bang.