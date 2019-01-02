Sara Ali Khan's new year begins with unconditional love from a bunch of children

What was the best way you ever walked into a new year? Partied the whole night? Danced like there was no tomorrow? Took a much-awaited trip? Spent a simple night with a loved one? It all sounds great. Bollywood celebrities usually are occupied with extravagant plans for Christmas and NYE. They're mostly out on gateways or have grand parties planned. Not sure Sara Ali Khan also had a maddening night before the first dawn of 2019, but she was definitely blessed with the best of love on the new year.

Sara shared a video on Instagram, which has a bunch of jovial children sending out their 'thank you' to their 'Sara didi'. Looks like they watched Simmba and have been in awe of the actor ever since. 'Aap bahot acchi ho,' they yell at the camera and it is bound to put a smile on anyone's face! Can there be a better beginning than to be blessed with such unconditional love? We don't think so. Watch the video below.

Sara rightly deserves all the love, though. Her latest outing Simmba is roaring at the box office. She says she hasn't signed any more films as of yet, but we hear she might be roped in for a sequel of Love Aaj Kal which will be directed by Imtiaz Ali. Her name is also doing the rounds as a contender for Remo D'Souza's untitled dance film since Katrina Kaif walked out of it.