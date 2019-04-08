Sara Ali Khan's New York vacation is all about sunny days and city hopping

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 9.52 pm April 08 2019, 9.52 pm

It's been only a year since Sara Ali Khan's life in tinsel town has officially begun but she's already living the star's life! Sara's successful debut with Kedarnath was followed by the blockbuster Simmba. The actor is now working on Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, a sequel to his film Love Aaj Kal. In between her busy schedules, it was time for a quick break. She picked New York as her destination; and has been sharing envious pictures ever since!

The pleasantly sunny days in New York are certainly better than the Delhi summer. Right? No wonder she felt like soaking in the sun. We saw her wearing a white tee shirt, a pair of trousers and a red puffer jacket. Her neat ponytail is certainly the go-to last-minute hairstyle every woman resorts to. We can see she visited Ladurée Soho in the city. Guessing she must have tried some of their famous French macaroons as well!

She also dropped in at the LA Budrick Chocolates. The shop has been serving lip-smacking chocolates and confections for over three decades now. Who knew Sara was so fond of all things chocolaty? And anyway, no diet rules are applicable when you are on holiday. ;)

And then, the artist inside her must have craved for some food for thought (almost as important as chocolate)...! She dropped by the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan. The museum, founded in 1930, showcases 20th and 21st-century American art. For all those who do not know, Sara isn't new to the city. She studied at Columbia University, New York and has a degree on Arts.

That sounds like a great trip! Quite sure she will head home, all recharged and refreshed. Aaj Kal stars her opposite Kartik Aaryan, the guy she quite badly wanted to go out on a date with. We don't know how that front has progressed, but the film is definitely something we look forward to. It is slated to be Valentine's Day 2020!