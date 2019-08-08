Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 9.42 am August 08 2019, 9.42 am

Sara Ali Khan is basically India's favourite newcomer. The actor who debuted her public appearance on Koffee With Karan won hearts with her quirky "I'm weird" personality. She was bold, straightforward and intelligent, which made Sara stand out from the rest of the new actors. Later, people also enjoyed watching her on-screen with Kedarnath and Simmba. Now the actor is breaking the internet again, this time by proving she is humble. The actor who left Mumbai to shoot for the Coolie No 1 remake was seen pushing three suitcases on her own, without taking anyone's help. People have praised her in huge numbers, but Rishi Kapoor's words of encouragement stand out.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to react to the video of Sara pushing a trolley with three huge bags on her own. He also said that the icing on the cake was the fact that she did not have dark glasses or an airport look on! The actor has praised Sara for being humble and setting an example that there is no harm in tugging ones own luggage. In the video, Sara is seen wearing a green kurta and no makeup pushing the trolley with her head down. She also smiles at the paps who are taking her picture.

Check out the video of Sara's airport gesture as well as Rishi Kapoor's reaction to it:

View this post on Instagram #saraalikhan snapped at airport #video #instalove #manavmanglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Aug 5, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl! https://t.co/vj5MDBRW4v — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2019