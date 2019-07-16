Rushabh Dhruv July 16 2019, 11.11 pm July 16 2019, 11.11 pm

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and later on was seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. After this, the two-film-old babe, in no time, became an internet sensation. Other than having a successful professional career, Sara also enjoys a strong fanbase on social media. The stunner has a whopping 11.4 million followers on Instagram. That being said, Sara, during her recent interaction with a leading portal, spoke about how she wants to do everything on the celluloid. But the highlight form the interview was when she expressed her desire to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress.

"I would like to do everything! People say that and sometimes they don't know what they are asking for but I think, having shot Kedarnath and Simmba, and having experienced the different opportunities and demands these films came with, I know I love them both equally. I would love to work on a period film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to do an urban relatable film, romantic comedies, commercial masala movies, perhaps even try action and thriller," Sara said. Well, who does not want to work with the magnum opus director like SLB, we feel you, Sara!

In the same interaction, the Kedarnath also talked about how she forgets herself while in the skin of a character. "The most exciting is that you forget who you are, between action and cut. You attempt to do justice to somebody else's life and somebody else's story and somebody else's character, and that becomes you," she said further. "This way, profession allows us to live so many lives and have so many experiences that we wouldn't have been able to on our own. Whether it was 'Kedarnath' or 'Simmba', acting enabled me to feel and do things I don't feel or do on a daily basis. Some of these experiences and emotions remain etched in our hearts forever," she said.