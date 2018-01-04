Sara always wanted to do films, says father Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan‘s kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and little Taimur Ali Khan are not just the apple of his eyes but also have a huge fan following themselves. While Sara is garnering enough attention ahead of her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kedarnath’, Taimur, all of one-year, has already become a darling of the paparazzi.

In a recent interview, Saif recollects how Sara always wanted to get into films. “I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she’s been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying ‘This is what I want to do’,” he said.

“She always wanted to do this, it’s just that she took a header you know a shine to academics and then ended up doing so well at Columbia that one thought came, listen maybe a slightly more stable thing because I don’t know… who knows. I wish her all the best. It is like Soha’s track but Soha didn’t always want to become an actor, Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do so absolutely good luck I think it’s a great job. We’d be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it’s not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to.”

While he may be anxious about his daughter’s debut, Saif is very much in the game himself. His next film Kaalakaandi is slated for a release January 12 and daughter Sara’s Kedarnath will hit the screens on December 21.