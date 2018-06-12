Sara Khan's nude bathtub pictures have set the internet on fire

TV actress Sara Khan has suddenly become the talk of the town. Reason? Well, she is currently on a vacay in Sri Lanka with her sister Arya Khan, who shared a video of a naked Sara in a bathtub. The video was posted on Arya's Instagram story. It is after the video went super viral, Arya deleted it, but this is the internet. Once it's out there, it stays there. Before she could take down the video, some netizens managed to take the screenshots.

Sara reacted to these pictures as in an interaction with International Business Times, she said, “I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful.”

Sara Khan shot to fame with her show, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. She then participated in the fourth season of Bigg Boss and married boyfriend, Ali Merchant on the show. It was the first time that two people got married on Bigg Boss. At that time, it was being said that Sara and Ali were paid a huge amount for getting married on the show. Soon after the show, Sara and Ali called it quits which added more fire to all the speculations. She is currently seen in the TV show, Apna Sa.

Coming back to Sara's naked bathtub pictures, what are your thoughts? Let us know in comments below.