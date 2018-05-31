Sara's Simmba look is going to be a stylish affair and we have PROOF!

Sara Ali Khan has finally started her preparations for Simmba. After being a part of all the controversies courtesy her originally intended debut Kedarnath, Sara is going to have a blast of debut as the lady will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Simmba. And we have absolute proof that is going to be an uber stylish one.

Sara was recently spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s house, accompanied by none other than Rohit Shetty. This means that Sara’s look will be curated by the master of style. Mr. Malhotra has carved gorgeousness by giving his style twist to many actresses. Let’s wait and watch what he has in store for this debutante.