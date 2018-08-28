bollywood Sardar se Sadhu: Saif Ali Khan’s latest leaked pictures will leave you dumbfounded prajakta ajgaonkar August 28 2018, 3.01 pm August 28 2018, 3.01 pm

On Monday morning, Saif Ali Khan was snapped in the getup of a deadly sadhu, with his disheveled beard, fake dreadlocks, shabby bandana, a ragged red shirt and a muddy dhoti. He was spotted outside a Mumbai studio and the look is for one of his forthcoming movies called Hunter.

Apparently, he essays a naga sadhu in the movie who is out to seek revenge. The actor wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of the movie and is now shooting for the same in Mumbai at a film studio. The movie is being directed by Navdeep Singh and the official announcement on the star cast is awaited.

We would like to give credit to Saif for undergoing such a drastic change so quickly, from a sardar to a sadhu. He was last seen in Netflix’ original series Sacred films in which he was a sardar named Sartaj Singh. The web series became massively successful and Saif’s character too earned praises.

Further, his recent leaked pictures also make us draw comparisons with Aamir Khan’s pictures from Thugs of Hindostan that made it to the internet last year. Here’s the flashback…

A shabbily dressed Aamir Khan was also captured on the sets of his movie and Saif Ali Khan’s recent outing and appearance as a sadhu doesn’t exactly reek of similarities with fellow Khan, but we can’t help and not draw parallels between the two.