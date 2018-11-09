Sarkar vs AIADMK row: Kamal Haasan supports Vijay's film

Shortly after AIADMK members and supporters broke into protests against Vijay's Sarkar in Tamil Nadu, makers of the film agreed to remove the 'objectional' sequences and muted a certain reference. Meanwhile, the makers have found support in Kamal Haasan who has come out in favour of Vijay and his film.

முறையாகச்சான்றிதழ் பெற்று வெளியாகியிருக்கும் சர்கார் படத்துக்கு,சட்டவிரோதமான அரசியல் சூழ்ச்சிகள் மூலம் அழுத்தம் கொடுப்பது இவ்வரசுக்கு புதிதல்ல.விமர்சனங்களை ஏற்கத்துணிவில்லாத அரசு தடம் புரளும்.அரசியல் வியாபாரிகள் கூட்டம் விரைவில் ஒழியும்.நாடாளப்போகும் நல்லவர் கூட்டமே வெல்லும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 8, 2018

"It is not new for the government to pressurize a movie which has been given proper approval by the censor board. The government which is not ready to face criticism will fall. People who see politics as a business will be eliminated. Good rulers will always win," his tweet reads.

AIADMK workers were miffed, owing to a specific scene in the film that they found was inaccurately representing their scenes. They also raised an objection to a scene that had an apparent reference to their late leader and Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

As per reports, certain sequences show certain items such as mixers and fans being destroyed and burnt; these were items that were distributed for free under Jayalalithaa's flagship scheme. AIADMK leadership also claims that the said scenes encourage violence.

Superstar Rajinikanth also slammed the protesters, mentioning that a film which was cleared by the Censor Board should not have to go through any such policing.