Satellite Shankar poster unveils Sooraj Pancholi's look in the film

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has been off the big screen for a while now. Not that he dominated the world of cinemas earlier but his last film was way back in 2015. After being away from the celluloid for a while, the actor is all set to return to the big screens. Sooraj is readying for the upcoming movie Satellite Shankar, which will see him play the role of a soldier. Going by earlier reports, the project will be the first Hindi film to be shot across more than 10 states in India. After keeping the details of the films under wraps for long, the makers finally unveiled the posters.

The first poster, released by Sooraj, an idol of Lord Shiva is seen with the backdrop of the mountains. It reads, ‘Life is a journey with one perfect end.’ The second poster shows a beige coloured bag covered with different badges and has ‘The beginning of an extraordinary journey’ as the tagline. The third, features Sooraj carrying the Shiva idol in his bag and is seen donning a military cap and green tee. Yes, that's his look in the film.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Reports suggest that South Indian actor Megha Akash will be playing the leading lady in the film. The film will also mark her big break in Bollywood.

Satellite Shankar is expected to hit the theatres on July 5.