image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Satellite Shankar poster unveils Sooraj Pancholi's look in the film

Bollywood

Satellite Shankar poster unveils Sooraj Pancholi's look in the film

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 08 2019, 2.53 pm
back
Ashwin VardeBhushan KumarBollywoodEntertainmentKrishan KumarMurad KhetaniSatellite ShankarSooraj Pancholi
nextEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track: Both love and desolation find equal space
ALSO READ

Notebook: Will Salman Khan’s produced film live up to the reputation of the Hollywood remake

Salman Khan had visitors on Bigg Boss sets, guess who?

Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan murder case: I'm not a monster as portrayed