Satyameva Jayate: Aaaand yet another iconic song recreated with this John Abraham-starrer

It's raining remakes, not just the movies, but songs too. And the trend has been going on for quite some time now. There is rarely a movie these days that does not bank on the popularity of an iconic number and even goes ahead to recreate it. While some are successful in bringing back the charm, others fail miserably. Now, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate has hopped on the bandwagon. We watched the trailer, and much to our mix of shock and surprise, saw Nora Fatehi grooving to a recreated version of 'Dilbar Dilbar'.

Who can forget the seductress Sushmita Sen had transformed into for the original song in the movie Sirf Tum that starred Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill. The song was one of the hottest numbers of the time.

Though we have no doubts about the sizzle quotient of Nora, it will be hard to match up to the level of a goddess like Sushmita. You'd be needing oodles of luck to spill oodles of seduction and charm just like Sush did, without being sleazy in the slightest.

Well, we surely will be waiting for this number to see if it does live up to the legacy of the original.