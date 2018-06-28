home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Satyameva Jayate: Aaaand yet another iconic song recreated with this John Abraham-starrer

Satyameva Jayate: Aaaand yet another iconic song recreated with this John Abraham-starrer

First published: June 28, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

It's raining remakes, not just the movies, but songs too. And the trend has been going on for quite some time now. There is rarely a movie these days that does not bank on the popularity of an iconic number and even goes ahead to recreate it. While some are successful in bringing back the charm, others fail miserably. Now, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate has hopped on the bandwagon. We watched the trailer, and much to our mix of shock and surprise, saw Nora Fatehi grooving to a recreated version of 'Dilbar Dilbar'.

Who can forget the seductress Sushmita Sen had transformed into for the original song in the movie Sirf Tum that starred  Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill. The song was one of the hottest numbers of the time.

Though we have no doubts about the sizzle quotient of Nora, it will be hard to match up to the level of a goddess like Sushmita. You'd be needing oodles of luck to spill oodles of seduction and charm just like Sush did, without being sleazy in the slightest.

Well, we surely will be waiting for this number to see if it does live up to the legacy of the original.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Dilbar Dilbar #Entertainment #John Abraham #Recreated #Satyameva Jayate #Sirf Tum #song #Sushmita Sen #trailer

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All