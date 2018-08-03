Satyameva Jayate director defends Muharram scene

If you have seen the trailer of Satyameva Jayate and the song Tajdar e Haram from the film, you would know that the John Abraham starrer has a few scenes which showcase the procession of Muharram. These sequences didn’t go down well with a few people and a complaint has been filed in Hyderabad against the movie for hurting the sentiments of the Shia community.

Syed Ali Jafri, the general secretary of the BJP Minority Front, has stated that the sequences hurt the religious sentiments of Shia community. Well, recently when the director of the movie, Milap Zaveri was asked about it, he said, “The film will be censored soon and we have taken care from our side not to upset anyone. There’s nothing inflammatory in the scene. It is not anything against Muharram. It is a heroic scene where the hero saves a girl in that procession when someone is misbehaving with her. He uses the procession to enter and to save the girl because he knows she is going to be raped that day. And Muharram happens on the streets of our country. I am not showing something that doesn’t happen and I am not saying anything wrong about them (Shia community), there’s nothing anti them in the film, everything is positive about them in the film.”

We have seen in the past that due to religious angles in a film, protests have taken place. But let’s hope that Satyameva Jayate gets a smooth release. The film, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, hits the screens on August 15, 2018.