Satyameva Jayate hits ‘gold’ as John Abraham goes the Akshay Kumar way

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate minted approximately Rs 18.50 crore as per Box Office India, on its opening day itself. Even while the movie received mixed reviews from critics, the love of the masses coupled with John’s stardom helped Satyameva to a good start at the ticket window. The film is still at the beginning of what is a long weekend and while that means good returns, we can’t help but wonder at the manner in which Abraham is slowly transforming himself into a Bharat 3.0. Why? Well firstly after Manoj Kumar, it’s action man Akshay Kumar who is the currently the Mr. Bharat of India. Kumar who is currently on a high with a figure of Rs 25.25 crore that Gold has made on its first day, is a clear inspiration for John who is slowly but surely treading on the nationalist path that Akshay has been currently tapping.

Let's go back a few years. When John made his debut with the sizzling hot Jism, the females fainted in ecstasy. He was already a hot model, and him being on the big screen was just an added bonus. His few movies post that were just the same, a healthy dosage of sensuality topped with mystery. However, with the 2005 movie Garam Masala came a twist in the kind of movies he chose, with him inclining towards comedy and romance. But his stint with humour and romance kind of hit a roadblock with the 2011 movie Force, where John donned the uniform for his character. And since then, he has been donning the khaki, either as a massy Robin Hood, or as a serious officer. More or less, all the movies have roused the curiousity of the masses. Agreed, it did not earn as much moolah as it was expected to, but it surely opened a gate full of possibilities. His last, Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran earned Rs 64.7 crore, much above the expectations of all. Not just this, Dishoom went on to earn a whopping Rs 93 crore approximately, and it was a total masala flick with a uniformed John taking the baton of action.

However, so has been the case with Akshay Kumar. The man who started off as a Khiladi in action, ventured into comedy soon with gems like Hera Pheri, Housefull franchise and more. His crazy antics as a psychiatrist in Bhool Bhulaiyaa were simply side-splitting. Also, we can't forget his dabble in sensuous romances as well. Dhadkan is a fine example of the same. However, then in 2015 came Baby where his secret agent act earned him much love and accolades. Since then, he has been on a spree of roles that are mostly centred around the nation or are for a cause. Be it Padman or even the latest Gold, or even his upcoming movie Kesari which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay is tapping the sentiments of the country quite the right way. Not that it needs any validation. And surely, this interest of him in the genre is proving beneficial for him as well as the makers.

If you put their career timelines side by side, both John and Akshay's filmography looks like they are a trace of one another. The difference is that Akshay is nearly a decade senior to John when it comes to the filmography. Anyway, John's Satyameva Jayate has hit ‘Gold’ on its first day, Akshay's release is a hit as well. Flying high on nationalism with stories that are both empowering and patriotic.

All figures have been sourced from Box Office India.