Satyameva Jayate: Paniyon Sa is an average number mixed with mundane romanticism

With Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is set to roll out at theatres this Independence Day. The vigilante action thriller is directed by Milap Zaveri. Can we look forward to watching something extraordinary? Time will tell. But as far as music is concerned, there's nothing new yet. A new track titled Paniyon Sa was released on Wednesday. It turned out to be another romantic track, crooned by Atif Aslam.

For quite some time, Atif Aslam was the quintessential romantic voice of Bollywood. From Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Be Intehaan, Tu Jaane na (we cut the list short), to Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Diyan Gallan and O Saathi in recent times, he has pretty much done his best. Now, a little mundaneness creeps in.

Neither does the song is visually extraordinarily appealing. While John tries his best to strike his chemistry with newcomer Aisha Sharma (actress Neha Sharma's sister who doesn't look very promising), the rest builds up on the done and dusted ideograms of romance.

Never mind; watch and decide for yourself!

Satyameva Jayate is set to take on Akshay Kumar's Gold at the box office. With the two friends locking horns, we are eager to find out as to who takes the cake!