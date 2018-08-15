Satyameva Jayate review: John Abraham's fans are in for a treat, rest may retreat

Indian audience is very well acquainted and used to cop dramas, with the likes of the Singhams and Dabanggs; the epitome of stylised cops who can beat a hundred goons to pulp. But this time, the tables have turned. The cops are no heroes and we have a bevy of corrupt officials who are murdered in the most brutal manner by a man whose sole motive is to take the law in his own hands and eradicate all the corruption from the country. Well, he certainly has his own set of reasons for this, which we come to know of, eventually. Whether or not it is enough to trigger his violent course, is the question. And that is what forms the premise of John Abraham's Independence Day offering, Satyameva Jayate.

Picture this! Virendra Kumar Singh aka Veer (John Abraham) is a self-appointed messiah who hatches a plot to kill all the corrupt police officials with a single stern look on his face, throughout. We’ve all admired John’s action to date; here too, he takes it up a notch by breaking a car tire with his bare muscles. But, his plan gets foiled thanks to an imaandaar police-wallah Shivansh, played to the tee by Manoj Bajpayee. The cat-and-mouse game is nothing novel as a story, but the conversations between the two protagonists, especially the dialogues, will leave you in splits. The dialogues are enough to make you go woot-woot, for the sheer filminess with which they have been written. The story-line is too simplistic and can even come across as too lengthy. In a handful of scenes, you really feel if you could just forward it but John holds the act with his action sequences that for a change, seem better than Manoj Bajpayee’s monotony.

Neha Sharma’s sibling, Aisha Sharma who marks her debut with this movie barely manages to make her presence felt and is confined to be the love-interest of the ever-so-quiet Veer. Amruta Khanvilkar as Manoj Bajpayee’s wife has a minuscule part whereas dance specialist Nora Fatehi packs in a power-packed performance in the recreated version of Dilbar, the only song that will not fade away from your memory after you have made your exit from the hall. The rest of the soundtrack, let's just say that there is nothing of recall value. Nigam’s cinematography comes across South-Indianish in various scenes, with the background score to lend support.

In its entirety, Satyameva Jayate is not a preachy, social message flick, but an out-and-out massy, action movie with fun dialogues and lots of violence. This one's for the massy, action-flick lovers, and the ones who are totally smitten with John and his label of action. The rest can purely take flight!

You can watch the trailer again and take your call for the I-day pick.