Satyameva Jayate trailer: John Abraham is here to bring back your faith in justice

After donning the army uniform in Parmanu, John Abraham has now turned a cop in Satyameva Jayate. The trailer of the film has been released and we see John Abraham, a cop fighting against corruption by killing corrupted people. Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. He too plays a cop in the film.

After watching the trailer we can say that director Milap Zaveri has made masala entertainer with corruption as the backdrop. The trailer has some really good action sequences that we would expect from a John Abraham-starrer. Aisha Sharma plays John’s love interesting in the film, so there’s a romantic angle too in the movie.

The trailer shows that the movie has everything that a moviegoer wants, a good storyline, action, romance, great dialogues, and decent music. Talking about the music, we get to hear a few lines of the recreated version of the song Dilbar Dilbar and there’s some belly dancing moves of Nora Fatehi too. Let’s wait and watch if Nora will be able to impress us the way Sushmita Sen did.

Check out the trailer here:

Satyameva Jayate is slated to release on August 15, 2018. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.