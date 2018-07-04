Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar is finally out; Nora Fatehi's belly dance sets the temperature soaring!

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate has been in the talks ever since the film was announced. And for all those who were eagerly waiting for the Arabic flavoured recreation of the 90s hit Dilbar, your wait is finally over! The iconic number featuring Nora Fatehi and John Abraham is finally out and a look at Nora’s belly dance will take your breath away!

Following the genre of the film, the Arabic themed-song begins with a few action scenes of John Abraham and then takes us to Nora Fatehi showcasing her belly dancing talent. Though the song might not match up to the original Sushmita Sen-starrer Dilbar, but Nora, who raises the temperature with her oomph factor, surely steals the show. And of course, we have John’s intense expressions to swoon over, which will keep the audience glued to the song.

The actress who had rehearsed for ten days for the song, earlier said in an interview, “Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her. I’m so lucky to have got this chance and thankful that Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir and Milap Zaveri sir trusted me to be able to do a song like this”.

Satyameva Jayate also stars debutant Aisha Sharma, apart from Manoj Bajpaye and Amruta Khanvilkar. It will hit the theatres on August 15, 2018. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is jointly produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.