Satyameva Jayate's revised Muharram scene finally calms Shia community!

John Abraham’s upcoming Satyameva Jayate has been one of the most awaited films of the year. However, certain scenes from its trailer didn’t go down well with a few audience members. A complaint was filed in Hyderabad, by the Shia community, for ‘wrongly depicting’ the self-flagellation scene in the film. However, it’s finally time for the filmmakers to rejoice as the film now seems to have a smooth release. The revised cut of the Matam (self-flagellation) scene received the Shia community’s approval.

Confirming the same, the official spokesperson of the film told In.Com, “Yes, it’s true."

Bollywood Hungama quoted producer Nikkhil Avani who went on record to say, “We pride ourselves on being responsible filmmakers. So, we decided to connect with representatives of the community after we received complaints about the concerned scene. A few leaders came together to watch the amended sequence, and have approved of it.”

The community objected to the whip used by John in an action scene and besides that, the scene depicting John’s opponent falling over the handi (a vessel considered sacred by the community) was also objected upon.

“We weren’t aware of these details, and so, decided to remove that sequence to eliminate any room for objection,” added Nikkhil.