Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 11.40 pm June 27 2019, 11.40 pm

There’s a famous quote by Shakespeare which asks what’s in a name? Well, apparently everything. When it comes to Kangana Ranaut, things seem to make way to get controversial. Her upcoming next Mental Hain Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao has been in a soup ever since it was announced. Reason? It’s the title.

The actress was seen at a Meeting with the Central Board of Film Certification. The actress is known to be one for taking matters up herself and thus, has been diligently working for her project to have smooth release. It goes without saying her dedication and hard work she put in a movie, reflects on screen too. Even though the jury has given the movie the U/A certificate and some minor changes and almost no cuts, the movie will have a title change. Details on the same by the production company are awaited.

The movie had faced the flak from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) as it was said to hurt the sentiments of the mentally ill and mentally challenged. The IPS even issued a letter saying that the title violated a “number of issues” under many sections of the mental health Care act, 2017.

The letter said, “We take serious objections to the title of the movie which is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders.” It further said, “We strongly demand the title to be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health service users.”

The movie’s producer Ekta Kapoor had come forward in its defence and tried her best to convince that the title is in no way trying to marginalise the mental health community and is, in fact, sensitive towards the issue.

DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. https://t.co/DdCpXHraf7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 18, 2019