Kartik Aaryan's career graph is rising at striking speed. It was the massive success of Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that catapulted him into the big league and today, he has millions going weak in their knees for him. With him opting for films like SKTKS and the latest Luka Chuppi, both of which centres around the topic of marriage, the question of his own wedding has now become the subject of discussion as well. Related to which, he recently made a hilarious revelation.

In an interview to a daily, the 28-year-old shared that his mom often gets calls with marriage proposals. He also spoke about a specific marriage proposal and said that his mom once got a call from a man who wanted Kartik to marry his daughter. "Rishtey aate rehte hain shaadi ke liye. Mummy ko phone aate hain kabhi toh. Just a little while ago, there was this guy who called my mom directly. We didn't know him and I don't know how he got my mom's number but he called her directly, saying Kartik ki shaadi karani hai meri behen se. My mother just said that Kartik isn't interested in marrying right now. He is very much focussed on his career and on top of that, I don't know who you are," he said.

"But that man wouldn't take no for an answer. He said agar abhi nahi kar raha hai, toh bhi chalega, chaar saal baad bhi ho chahe, aap abhi se block kar lo, as if koi advance booking ho," he continued.

Meanwhile, his link-up stories with Sara Ali Khan are making too much of news. Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she would want to go out on a date with him. Moreover, the two are also sharing the screen space for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, which is a sequel of Love Aaj Kal.