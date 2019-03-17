Say what! Nick Jonas' friends tried to flirt with Parineeti Chopra at his wedding

It's been 3 months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding but there are fans who are still gushing about how extravagant it was. More than the happy bride and groom, it was Parineeti Chopra whose elation for her sister’s wedding was quite visible in all her pictures. The Namaste England actor treated fans with multiple sneak-peeks from the wedding festivities. But in her recent public appearance, she made an interesting revelation about what happened at the wedding. Nope, it’s not about Nick or Priyanka, but rather about the Sucker singer’s pals.

Parineeti, who is currently on a promotional spree for Kesari, made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show’s show. In it, the 30-year-old actor was quizzed if any of Nick’s friends tried to flirt with her during the wedding. To which, she revealed, "Line toh mara par maine line di nahi! (They did try to flirt but I showed no interest)”. She was also asked if she got paid in dollars or INR for the ‘joota chuppai’ ritual. She replied that she got a lot of cash in both INR and dollars and additionally, Nick even gifted her diamonds. That was indeed so generous of Nick.

Parineeti previously also tweeted about the joota chuppai ritual and revealed that Nick was ‘more than crazy hugely madly generous’.

To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! ☺️☺️☺️ All I can say is - you’re wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. ❤️ He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) 4 December 2018

During an earlier media interaction, Parineeti was also asked about her wedding plans. "Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today,” she said.