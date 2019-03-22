Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print on its release day

The Akshay Kumar – Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari made it to the big screens on March 21, 2019, on the occasion of Holi. It managed to receive positive reviews from numerous outlets. That’d hint at the possibility of good business for the filmmakers. However, those plans might just go in vain, courtesy the Tamilrockers – an online piracy group, popular for leaking films on the day of their release. Now, Tamilrockers has managed to leak an entire copy of Kesari within hours of release. The film has been leaked online for free download in various HD formats. Their illegal links also provide an option to watch these films online for free.

In order to get a response for the same, we got in touch with Kesari’s team. However, they chose to not comment on it. For Tamilrockers, leaking any film online seems to be a daily routine. In the past, Tamilrockers, which started off from the South, has leaked films from across languages. The list includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hollywood movies among others. Though it is a banned website, it can still be accessed through proxy servers. Besides Kesari, releases like Badla, Captain Marvel, Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Petta, Viswasam, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, 2.0, Zero, Race 3 and many others have succumbed to the claws of Tamilrockers.

Meanwhile, Anurag Singh’s Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 so far. The film has raked in Rs 21.50 crores on the first day of its release.