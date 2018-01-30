SC dismisses plea on Padmaavat, says time to leave this cause

The Supreme Court today, January 29, dismissed a plea filed by lawyer ML Sharma seeking deletion of some scenes from the film Padmaavat. The SC responded by saying that the film has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification and it is time to leave this cause.

On January 19 too, SC had dismissed to hear a PIL by the same lawyer. He was then seeking cancellation of the censor board’s clearance for the nationwide screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama.

The controversial film finally saw the light of the day on January 25. Despite the hurdles, the film managed to enter the 100 crore club. According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, the film earned an estimated Rs 30 crore on Sunday, thus taking its grand total to Rs 110 crore, approx. But it could have raked in more if it wasn’t for the protests. The film lost approximately Rs 37 crores due to the protests. This also because of no-show of the film in major states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the film and its box-office run, Deepika Padukone who essayed the role of Rani Padmavati, said, "At this point, I am not thinking about the last three months. The last three days have been so overwhelming that nothing else matters. I am in a mood to celebrate. I am grateful for all the love and support."

Padukone’s co-star, Ranveer Singh who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji was also over the top with opening statistics of the film. Ranveer told Bollywood Life, “I am on top of the world, over the moon. I am very happy for the entire team. This is not a normal movie that gets made every other day. It took a lot more time and effort from every department. Every member had put their best foot forward. I am extremely happy and relieved to see that these efforts are paying off. The role of Khilji took a lot out of me mentally, physically and emotionally. To see the kind of love I am getting makes very happy. I am thrilled and relieved. I took a leap of faith to play this character and the gamble has paid off.”