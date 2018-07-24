Scoop! After Akshay Kumar walks out, Aamir Khan comes onboard for Mogul, but there is a twist

Biopics and real-life stories are the current trends in Bollywood. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raazi, Sanju are few of the recent releases which were hit with the masses and critics alike. Another biopic was announced last year and it got movie buffs very excited. Titled Mogul, this one will tell the tale of T- Series head honcho late Gulshan Kumar. The film was slated to go on floors with Akshay Kumar in the lead, but few months back the actor walked out of the project thereby forcing the makers to keep it on hold for some time. It was said that the creative differences between Akshay and director Subhash Kapoor that led the former to back out of the film.

After Akshay’s exit, there were quite a few names that were doing the rounds for the film’s new leading man. From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, several names were associated with Mogul after films producer Bhushan Kumar in an interview said that a bigger star than Akshay will be part of the film. The latest murmur around the film was that neither Ranbir nor Ranveer, but it’s Aamir Khan, who has come onboard for the project. And we can confirm that he is indeed a part of Mogul, but there is a twist in the tale.

Aamir is associated with the film, but he has not replaced Akshay. He has come onboard as a producer. We got in touch with T-Series and the spokesperson did confirm the development. So Aamir will be co-producing the film under Aamir Khan Films, but the makers are yet to take the final call on the male lead as the hunt is still on.

