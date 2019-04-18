Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in with Alia Bhatt?

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 10.50 am April 18 2019, 10.50 am

The newest and one of the hottest couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been playing the game of peek-a-boo for a very long time. However, it was only recently that the duo made their relationship official at an award show. Now, after almost a year of dating and some casual PDAs, it looks like the lovebirds are planning to take their relationship a step ahead. No, no, we aren’t referring to their wedding. That has been a hot topic of discussion since forever and will continue to be so. But, before that, it seems that Ranbir and Alia are keen on moving in together. Why do we say so? Read on…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday night, were pictured together as they exited a renowned real estate and interior designing company named Talati and Panthaky Associated (TPA) in Mumbai’s Worli area. The lovebirds seemed to be engrossed in an intense discussion as Alia Bhatt carried some documents. This does hint at the fact that the couple is planning to buy a love-nest in Mumbai or they might just change the existing interiors of their residence.

Earlier, there were speculations that Ranbir and Alia are planning to move in together. A source close to the couple had quoted, “Alia and Ranbir’s family have always been fine with their relationship. In fact, Alia was seen attending many of their family outings. However, now, Ranbir and Alia might start living together.

They further added, "The rumours of the couple moving in together started after reports of Alia buying a new house surfaced. But people close to the couple say that they have been spending time with each other at Ranbir’s new house for a long time now.” Ahem! If this turns out to be true… the wedding bells are not too far for the couple.

Remember we had come across a similar piece of news back in 2014? It was when Ranbir Kapoor had moved in with his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The two were head over heels for each other and after dating for almost 5 years, Ranbir and Katrina decided to take the big step and shifted into a swanky sea facing apartment in Bandra. But, sigh. Things didn’t work out as planned and the duo parted ways in 2016. Post which, Ranbir Kapoor moved out of their love-nest and the rest is history.

Coming back to Ranbir and Alia, only time will tell if things favour this couple or we will get to witness a Déjà vu. Meanwhile, their film Brahmastra will make it to the big screens on 20 December 2019.