Abhishek Singh July 02 2019, 8.57 pm July 02 2019, 8.57 pm

Bollywood is a funny place to be in. Nothing is permanent here and everything changes at a blink of an eye. Bffs turn foes in minutes and vice a versa. Over the years we have seen the dynamics between individuals change drastically like our weather. The latest scoop on changing relationships in Bollywood includes a famous director and an A-lister. The two are making one of the most awaited film's which will hit the screens next year but looks like the journey ahead is a tad bit difficult.

A little birdy has informed us that all is not well between this director and actor who will be teaming up for the first time on the professional front. While the actor is widely known for his films revolving around social welfare, the director is known for his massy masala films. The two had announced the film's release date well in advance but another big actor's film was set to release on the same date. We all know how things work in Bollywood and if on a single day two big films release, both of them suffer a major loss. Obviously, the other actor didn't want this to happen. So using his means and resources he managed to get the release date changed of the first film. Things went smoothly and the two films avoided their clash but the relationship between the actor and the director went for a toss. The said A-lister didn't like the whole process as he was left out of the major decision, i.e., the release date and is now adamant on releasing the film on the previously decided date.

Well, this sounds really interesting and messed up at the same time.