Abhishek Singh July 17 2019, 10.27 pm July 17 2019, 10.27 pm

Bollywood is a funny place, as relationships in tinsel town can take drastic changes, in no time. Here, once good friends can turn into worst enemies and vice versa. Recently, we witnessed this happening and relationship between this actor and a leading producer went South after he backed out of his dream project. The producer didn't like the actor's last-minute ditch as the project was very dear to him. Since then, the producer is trying hard to get back at the actor and settle the score.

A birdy from tinsel town has informed us that once again the actor and the producer are at loggerheads to grab the rights to produce a movie. Our birdy further added that the two want to make a biopic on a sprinter, who recently made the country proud at the international level. The actor who is known for his patriotic movies over the years has been wanting to make a film on a sports subject and recently zeroed down on the subject.

However, this producer, too, is now interested in making a biopic on the same subject and has asked his team to get this deal done anyhow. Interestingly, the two are all set to clash at the box office soon as both their films will be releasing on the same date.

We hope the contest between the two ends on a sporty note.