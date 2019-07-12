In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.21 pm July 12 2019, 9.21 pm

Bollywood films are full of drama and emotions and, now, it looks like these reel-life situations are taking a real-life turn. The recent episode between a leading lady of Bollywood and a leading producer have turned ugly and things now only seem to go out of hand. The actress, who is popular for being involved in fights with her co-stars and her filmmakers, is also known as the controversy's favourite child. And, now, it looks like this time, she has embroiled into a new controversy.

A little birdy informs us that all is not well between this leading lady and the film’s producer after the actress got involved in a fight with journalists, which has resulted in her getting banned. While the journalists continue to remain firm on their stand to ban the actress, it looks like her film is suffering because of it. In the past, the producer did make an effort to resolve this mess, but the actress, who is known for her outspoken nature, only made the situation worse by taking things in her own hand. The producer is now pissed with the actress as the film’s release date inches closer, as there is no buzz around the film and with crores riding on the film. Well, the producer wants people to talk about the film and not the controversy. The two recently met to come to a solution over the issue but it was of no use, as the discussion ended in an argument. The whole episode left the producer red-faced.