Sculling, Katrina Kaif and more; Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are on an epic vacation

Arjun Kapoor is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood with multiple films lined up to release in coming few months. Last year was a good one for him as Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan did well at the box office and looks like this next few releases are going to keep him at the top. But before he gets busy with the promotions, he has taken some time off to be with his sister Anshula Kapoor.

The 33-year-old actor along with his sister Anshula is on a small vacation after wrapping up the schedule of his romantic-comedy Namaste England and looks like the Kapoor siblings are having a gala time together. Arjun took to Instagram and shared few videos and pictures from their vacation which are surely giving us some major sibling goals.

Arjun also dedicated a picture to Katrina Kaif and stated that it is an early birthday gift for the lady. We see the handsome hunk standing on a boat with a row and the caption has a famous song of Katrina from movie ‘Singh is King’.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Arjun will next be seen in Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. Well, as of now, Arjun has his plate full and we aren’t complaining.