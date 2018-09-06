Sec377: Soha Ali Khan’s version of freedom is a picture of baby Inaaya

It’s a rainbow day for all our LGBTQ fellas out there. As finally the law-makers have heard the pleas of all the rainbow-heads and in an historic verdict have scrapped the draconian law: Section 377. Just a tour on the internet and all are talking about the same. Even Bollywood peeps are celebrating the occasion and their words, truly encouraging and at the same time binding us all together. #LoveIsLove.

And look who we have joined in the celebrations. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of baby Inaaya, which is downright cute. She captioned the image, "There is light at the end of the tunnel!!! #freedom." Such an adorable post with a message.

For the unaware, the Pataudis, along with Saifeena and little Taimur Ali Khan, are staying at Soneva Fushi Resort and the visuals from the vacay really wants us to pack our luggage ASAP. It has a massive deck, by the water that seems perfect for early morning sunbathing and relaxed evening spas. Also, Bebo’s birthday is nearing which makes us wonder if this is an early celebration. However, our mind says that there’s going to be another party of a kind. Until then, Maldives it is!