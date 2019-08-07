Soheib Ahsan August 07 2019, 3.24 pm August 07 2019, 3.24 pm

Ajay Bahl's highly anticipated courtroom drama is moving closer to its release date. It was expected to be released around August 2, but was pushed for a September release. The film is titled Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti and stars Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. A still from the same has been released in the form of a news article revealing the synopsis of the film. The film will be based on the misuse of Section 375 of the Indian constitution, which is also referred to as the anti-rape laws.

Check out the poster of Section 375: Masti Ya Jabardasti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official) on Aug 6, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

The film revolves around a film director who has been charged with raping a costume assistant working for his new film. It further adds that lawyer Tarun Saluja (Akshaye Khanna) would be representing the accused and Hiral Mehta (Richa Chadha) would be representing the victim. A disclaimer at the bottom of the poster states that the film has been inspired by real-life incidents. The film's release date which the poster refers to as judgement day is set for September 13.

Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha, the film also stars Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Shooting for the film began in January. It was expected to release on August 2 as revealed on Instagram by the production company Panorama Studios but was later pushed to September 13 for unspecified reasons.

Check out the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRI Entertainment (@kri_talent) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55am PDT