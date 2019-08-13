Soheib Ahsan August 13 2019, 5.38 pm August 13 2019, 5.38 pm

Section 375 of the Indian constitution focuses on laws that are commonly known as anti-rape laws. The purpose of these laws is to protect women against sexual intercourse without consent or permission. This is the core focus of the upcoming film Section 375 starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna. The film's official trailer was dropped on Tuesday. It promises to address issues and problems surrounding victims despite the existence of the anti-rape laws. The trailer goes on to show that the laws are not enough and that their effectiveness depends on the way a victim's story is presented in court as opposed to the story of the accused.

The two minutes forty seconds long trailer starts with a glimpse at Anjali Vasudev (Meera Chopra), the victim being questioned in a hospital ward after her rape. The questioning authority asks Anjali irrelevant and unsettling questions such as whether she was sexually active before the rape and whether the rapist ejaculated. This is followed by Hiral Mehta (Richa Chadha) presenting the case to the court stating that Anjali was raped by Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhat). In another scene, Rohan is seen in jail telling his lawyer Tarun (Akshaye Khanna) that he will give him all the facts but will not admit to anything in court. To this, he is assured by Tarun that he need not worry about how the facts are presented in court. At one point in the trailer Hiral is seen appealing to Tarun asking him the point of winning without justice. Tarun replies to this stating that their profession is the business of law, not justice. Towards the end of the trailer, Tarun is seen being firm on his stand in the case despite being mocked and beaten up by the public for defending the accused. The trailer concludes with Tarun telling the court that he intends to prove that Anjali is misusing the laws that were meant to protect her.

The film has been directed by Ajay Bahl and written by Manish Gupta. The film has been inspired by real-life cases. It is set to hit the big screens on September 13.