Section 377: 5 films that raised the rainbow flag high and hailed homosexuality!

Yes, Section 377 has finally been scrapped by the Supeme Court of India and we can’t be happier for our LGBTQ+ fellas. While it’s a huge news for the country, when we talk about India Cinema, there are very few movies which have portrayed the community in the right light. So today, being a celebration for the rainbow-headed, we list down 5 flicks that will shine a brighter light on issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Fire

As the name suggests, Deepa Mehta’s Fire with is a powerhouse of a film with stellar performers like Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. The film was dragged into a pit of controversies due to its sensitive theme of lesbian lovers who find solace in each other after their empty marriages. A must watch!

Aligarh

Challenging the stereotypes, Aligarh is based on the true story of a gay professor who was hounded, possibly to death. The film opened nationwide to critical acclaim. The flick features mainstream actors with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role; a right casting blend with an eye-opening topic which led to the film.

My Brother Nikhil

This one comes from a genius director - Onir. My Brother Nikhil is kick-ass film yet has sensitive topic of friendship and love and how the LGBTQ community is looked down upon by the society and the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS. The film stars Purab Kohli and Juhi Chawla in key roles.

Un-Freedom

Tarring Victor Banerjee, Adil Hussain and Bahu Uday, Un-Freedom is a masterpiece. The story of the film is how a lesbian daughter fights off an arranged marriage in India while an Islamic fundamentalist targets an anti-extremist Muslim scholar in New York. A twisted tale with a heart-linked message.

Margarita, with a Straw

Directed by Shonali Bose, this movie stars Kalki Koechlin. When a rebellious young woman with cerebral palsy leaves her home in India to study in New York, unexpectedly falls in love and embarks on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery. You’ll fall in love.