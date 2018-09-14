Bollywood Section 377: Ranveer Singh wants to be Karan Johar’s ras malai Rushabh Dhruv September 14 2018, 7.36 pm September 14 2018, 7.36 pm

Ranveer Singh, known for his quirk and witty side, is at it again. This time he has targeted director Karan Johar with this verbal humour. At the recently held book launch event of Twinkle Khanna, Ranveer took the podium to say a few inspiring words. While the speech may have inspired a few, his words for Karan Johar is what has gone viral.

At the event, when quizzed about Supreme Court’s verdict to scrap Section 377, Ranveer began by gushing about SC’s decision and quipped at Karan, “Now, you can have as much dessert as you want!” When an uncomfortable Karan asked why Ranveer was poking fun at him, the Simmba star replied, “Because we are doing Takht together… I will be your ras-malai.” Without a second thought, this had everyone chuckling while KJo jokingly scolded Ranveer and asked him to move on.

On the day of the verdict, the almost out-of-the-closet star Karan took to his social media account and shared the pride flag which read FINALLY. In his book titled The Unsuitable Boy, Karan wrote he would never say ‘I am gay’ because it was a crime in India. So the sigh of relief was only expected.

View this post on Instagram Not Friends...FAMILY! #simmba A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Sep 8, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

On the personal front, rumour has it that Ranveer is all set to get hitched this November with his lady-love Deepika Padukone. While on the work front, the livewire of Bollywood will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.