Section 377 verdict: KRK's derogatory tweet makes Hansal Mehta lash out

The rainbow flag flew high on 6th September as the honourable Supreme Court came up with the historical decision of scrapping Section 377 which criminalised gay s*x. Celebrities and commoners from all facets welcomed the decision, even though there were certain elements who tried to dampen the happiness. And one such person was, no points for guessing, Kamaal R Khan, although not directly. His Twitter handle KRK Box Office put out a tweet on the decision, and suffice to say it was quite derogatory. This led to an outburst from Hansal Mehta, maker of a film like Aligarh on the subject. He was angry at the fact that people like KRK were welcomed by the people from the film fraternity.

We salute #SupremeCourt to think beyond the limit. So Jis Desh Main Khaane Peene Ki Paapandi Hai, Usi Desh Main G***d Marwaane Ki Aazadi! — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 6, 2018

These douchebags are actually endorsed and encouraged by members of the film industry. We tweet welcome messages to their proprietor who is nothing but a troll and whose stupid webzine has the gall to post this... https://t.co/143EpXIQSu — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 6, 2018

KRK's account was suspended last year, and he made his comeback on the microblogging site a few days ago. Surprisingly, he was welcomed by a galore of Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan and more.

T 2921 - The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking , without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts ..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2018

Hoshiar khabardaar Twitter quaid se chootkar nikla hai the one and only KRK ....unlimited edition! Welcome back man! @kamaalrkhan — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 5, 2018

Good bad and the controversial @kamaalrkhan is back😮have fun 🤣🤣🤣 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 4, 2018

We wonder how these biggies will react to the outburst of Hansal Mehta, which is quite clearly directed towards them. Even though their tweet to welcome KRK was more or less a funny dig, but looks like the self-proclaimed critic doesn’t even deserve that.