Selfie over safety: Akshay Kumar's Kesari promotions attract huge crowds, Delhi Police overwhelmed

With a couple of days to go before the release of Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are on the last leg of their promotional spree. They are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film reaches as many people as possible. After promoting Kesari across Mumbai, the duo left for Delhi on Monday. And the capital city had the warmest possible welcome in the store, for Akshay and Parineeti. No points for guessing that the roads were all flooded!

We got our hands on a video that shows how Akshay is sitting on top of a car and waving to a sea of fans that has gathered to just get a glimpse of their favourite star. What looked like a prominent shopping zone of the city, was secured with plenty of policemen and barricades. But a mere barricade is too weak in front of such enthusiasm. And the policemen, who were just as pleased to see Akshay, were all busy taking selfies and taking photos and videos. Watch the video to find out how men in uniform from the Delhi Police also enjoyed their fanboy moments! Their love for selfies definitely had a momentary trump over their concern for safety! ;)

Kesari, revolving around the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the Afghans and the Sikh regiment of Indian Army, is another addition to the series of patriotic films Akshay has been doing for a couple of years now. The list includes Airlift, Holiday, Baby and Gold to name a few.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari releases on 21st March!