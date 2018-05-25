Selfish from Race 3: Can we get two-odd minutes of our life back, ‘unselfishly’?

From once a stylish thrill-fest, Race 3 is becoming and out and out Salman fest. From the trailer that had all the Bhai elements, to Daisy’s memes on “Our business is our business, none of your business”, Race 3 is giving more laughs and thrills with each passing day. And after the grand announcement of the ‘romantic chartbuster’ of the year yesterday, the track ‘Selfish’ is finally out.

Watch it here, at your own risk.

The song starts with Salman strutting around the snow-capped peaks in a ganji, while Jacqueline sultrily goes into his arms. Then the frame switches to Bobby and Jacky romancing. Then we have Bobby looking at Daisy Shah like how Morgan Freeman has been allegedly using his eyes at film sets. To sum it all up, it has all the elements of a Race; confusion and the ultimate conclusion when you watch the movie. But there is one tiny difference. While Saif and Bipasha in the first part (Pehli Nazar Mein), and Saif and Deepika in the second (Be Intehaa), scorched our screens with their chemistry, there is none here. While Daisy Shah gets some space on screen Saqib has been reduced to a background pop.

Coming to Salman’s lyrics, looks like Bhai has just listened to some of the most clichéd romantic numbers and combined them all in this one. While Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur try their best to bring some life in the song, it doesn’t happen.

The only saving grace is the breathtaking cinematography.

All in all, Selfish unselfishly makes us cringe and puncture our ears. Probably because Pehli Nazar Mein and Be Intehaan set really high standards.