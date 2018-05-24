Selfish Teaser: Not Salman, Jacqueline or Bobby, we await Atif Aslam’s voice, in this Race 3 track

After the not-so-impressive trailer and strictly average track Heeriye, the makers of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 are all set to release the second track titled Selfish. Well, looking at the title of the track we could expect it to be a hard-hitting number, but this is actually a romantic song. A teaser of the track has been shared by Bobby on Twitter. The track features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the teaser, we can see Jacqueline romancing Salman and Bobby both. However, it’s not the actors, locations and the chemistry on screen, but Atif Aslam’s soulful voice, that grabs our attention in this teaser of 26 seconds, and makes us eager for the track. Selfish will be out tomorrow and we now simply can’t wait for it.

Salman Khan too shared a still of Jacqueline from the song where we could see her in donning a red saree. The actress looked gorgeous in the still.

Directed by Remo D’souza, ‘Race 3’ also stars Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It will be hitting the screens on June 15, 2018